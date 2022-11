Tanev scored a goal and drew an assist during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Penguins.

Tanev, who entered Saturday without a goal in 10 consecutive games, converted the game-clinching marker with 3:39 to go in the third period. The 30-year-old left winger scored the winner off a wrist shot from the slot, connecting on a pass from behind the net by Yanni Gourde. Tanev, who played for the Penguins from 2019-21, registered a plus-3 rating and two shots against his former club.