Tanev (lower body) is slated to remain sidelined heading into Thursday's clash with Toronto, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports.

Tanev was previously on the shelf for 14 games earlier this season and is now poised to miss his second straight contest due to this current lower-body issue. Considering the Toronto native has managed a mere two points in eight outings this season, few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his continued absence.