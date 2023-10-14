Tanev (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.
Tanev will miss his second straight game after sustaining an injury Tuesday against Vegas. The 31-year-old winger's status hasn't been officially updated by the Kraken. His next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Avalanche.
More News
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Sidelined against Preds•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Injured in season opener•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Registers assist Thursday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Collects shorthanded assist•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Gathers helper in win•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Buries shorthanded goal•