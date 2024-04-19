Tanev notched two shorthanded assists, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Tanev's five points over nine contests in April matched his previous high mark for a month (January) in the challenging season. The 32-year-old winger was limited to 66 contests and picked up just 16 points with 73 shots on net, 148 hits, 62 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-2 rating. His $3.5 million cap hit could be tough to trade, but it's unclear if Tanev has much of a future with the Kraken entering the final year of his current contract.