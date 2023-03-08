Tanev logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Tanev has two goals and an assist during his active three-game point streak. He set up a Daniel Sprong tally in the second period of Tuesday's game, and that was the game-winning goal. Tanev is up to 29 points, 99 shots on net, 147 hits, 56 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 64 outings. He's moved around the lineup at times, but he's currently in a fourth-line role, which could limit his chances to sustain his recent uptick on offense.