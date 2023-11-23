Tanev scored a goal on two shots and picked up a fighting major in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Tanev made an early impact, scoring on a breakaway 1:28 into the game. He then fought Kyle Burroughs late in the second period after the two bumped in the neutral zone. Tanev has two goals over seven outings this season, and he's added a physical presence with 16 hits, nine PIM, 12 shots on net and a minus-3 rating. He's currently seeing time on the Kraken's second line at even strength, putting him in position to produce more consistent offense if he can build momentum.