Tanev scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Tanev gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead in the first period, deflecting a Daniel Sprong shot past Linus Ullmark. The 31-year-old Tanev has been productive in Seattle this season, despite playing primarily on the fourth line. He has eight goals and 13 assists through 41 games to go along with 94 hits and 43 blocked shots. Tanev is just eight points shy of his career-high set in 2018-19 with Winnipeg.