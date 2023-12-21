Tanev scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

A scramble after a faceoff allowed Tanev to pounce on a loose puck for the opening goal at 5:19 of the second period. The tally was his third of the season and his first since Nov. 22. He had just one assist over the 10 games during his goal drought. For the year, Tanev's at four points, 23 shots, 33 hits, 17 blocked shots, 11 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances. As long as Jared McCann (lower body) is out, Tanev should have a clear path to a second-line role at even strength.