Tanev notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Tanev assisted on Jaden Schwartz's second-period marker. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Tanev, who has been occupying a second-line role in recent contests. The 32-year-old's grip on that spot should be considered tenuous -- he's produced a mere five points through 24 outings this season, and the recently returned Andre Burakovsky is a much more natural fit for the second line if head coach Dave Hakstol shuffles the lineup.