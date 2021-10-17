Tanev tallied a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.

The 29-year-old broke a scoreless deadlock at 14:32 of the third period, jumping on a loose puck in the offensive zone before going forehand-to-backhand on Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins. It was Tanev's team-leading third goal of the season on just seven shots.