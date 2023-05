Tanev posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Tanev has responded to a five-game point drought with two helpers over his last three contests. The 31-year-old winger has remained in a bottom-six role during the postseason. He's at four points, 10 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-1 rating through 12 playoff outings.