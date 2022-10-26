Tanev notched a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Tanev sent Morgan Geekie in on a breakaway on the second goal and also set up Daniel Sprong's second-period marker. This was Tanev's first multi-point game of the year. The 30-year-old winger has a goal, three assists, 13 shots on net, 18 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while working in the bottom six, though he saw 16:11 of ice time in Tuesday's victory.