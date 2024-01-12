Tanev notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Tanev set up goals by Alexander Wennberg and Adam Larsson in this contest. With three helpers over his last two games, Tanev is helping his case to maintain his spot on the second line with the Kraken near full strength at forward. The 32-year-old winger has seven points, 27 shots on net, 39 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 25 appearances this season, so he's likely not an option in most fantasy formats.