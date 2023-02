Tanev netted a goal in Seattle's 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Tanev scored at 6:21 of the third period to reduce the Rangers' lead to 6-3. He has 10 goals and 25 points in 52 contests in 2022-23. That puts him well on his way to surpass his career high of 29 points in 80 games, which was set in 2018-19.