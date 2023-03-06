Tanev scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Jaden Schwartz picked off a pass behind the net and set up Tanev, who got a good shot off on a bouncing puck to tie the game at 2-2 late in the third period. Tanev has scored three times over his last four games, though the first two goals in that span went into empty nets. The 31-year-old winger's offense appears to be thawing out just in time for spring. He's at 13 tallies, 28 points, 99 shots on net, 147 hits, 56 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 63 appearances.