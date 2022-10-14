Tanev scored a goal, logged four hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Tanev used his speed and tallied on a feed from Will Borgen in the second period, with that goal standing as the game-winner. A torn ACL last December ended what could have been a breakout season for Tanev, and he finished with 15 points in 30 games. If he avoids injury this year, he could push for a 30-point season while providing plenty of physicality and energy in a bottom-six role. He's already notched nine hits and four shots on net through two contests.