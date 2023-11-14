Tanev scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Tanev scored just 6:13 into the game, but that was ultimately all the Kraken got. He was also involved in a goal that was called back for goaltender interference after he bumped Alexandar Georgiev's leg on a shorthanded rush. Tanev has played just two games this season, adding three shots on net, two PIM, two blocked shots and one hit. He should be a fixture in the team's lineup as long as he remains healthy.