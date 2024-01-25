Tanev scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Tanev's tally put the Kraken ahead 4-1 in the second period. The winger snapped a five-game point drought with the goal, but he's rarely showed much consistency on offense this season. He's at eight points, 33 shots on net, 47 hits, 32 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 31 outings. Tanev remains a strong penalty-killer, but with Yanni Gourde (suspension) set to return Friday versus the Blues and Matty Beniers (upper body) also close to being activated from injured reserve, Tanev's spot in the lineup shouldn't be considered safe.