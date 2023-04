Tanev logged an assist in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Tanev set up Ryan Donato on the last goal of the lopsided win. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Tanev, who has two goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The fourth-line winger is up to 34 points, 108 shots on net, 177 hits, 66 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 76 contests in his healthiest and most productive season so far.