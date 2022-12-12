Tanev registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Tanev set up Yanni Gourde on the Kraken's empty-net goal. The 30-year-old Tanev ended his seven-game point drought with the helper, but it'll take more than that to prove he's warming up again. The winger is often deployed in a bottom-six role -- his physicality is a plus but likely not enough to help on its own. For the season, he has 12 points, 43 shots, 63 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 27 contests.