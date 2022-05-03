Tanev (knee) is expected to return in time for the start of training camp, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Tanev underwent surgery on his ACL in December after scoring 15 points through 30 games to begin the season. The 30-year-old winger is expected to fully recover in time for next season where he'll slide back into a middle-six role with the Kraken.
