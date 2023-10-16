Tanev (upper body) will be out of action for 4-6 weeks, the club announced Monday.

Tanev will almost certainly be designated for injured reserve in the coming days given his lengthy recovery timeline. It's a huge blow for the 31-year-old winger who played in all 82 games last season in which he recorded 16 goals and 19 assists, both career highs. Tye Kartye has thus far replaced Tanev in the bottom six but is averaging just 8:13 of ice time per game and could be replaced by alternative AHL options.