Tanev (upper body) will be unavailable against Nashville on Thursday, Piper Shaw of RootSports NW reports.
Tanev -- who was injured against the Golden Knights on Opening Night -- should be considered questionable heading into Saturday's clash with the Blues, at least until the team provides a more concrete update. Without Tanev in the lineup, Tye Kartye looks set to make his NHL debut in a fourth-line role.
