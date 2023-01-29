Tanev contributed an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tanev set up a Morgan Geekie tally in the first period. The helper ended Tanev's three-game point drought, and he finished January with seven points and a plus-7 rating in 15 appearances. The 31-year-old winger continues to play an important defensive role as a middle-six option. He's also produced nine goals, 15 helpers, 81 shots on net, 117 hits, 50 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 49 contests overall.