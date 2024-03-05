Tanev produced an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and seven PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Tanev snapped his 11-game point drought with a helper on Yanni Gourde's tally in the first period. Later in the game, Tanev also fought Blake Coleman. The 32-year-old Tanev has struggled in 2023-24, picking up 10 points, 45 shots on net, 94 hits, 48 blocked shots and 36 PIM through 45 appearances. Even if the Kraken are sellers ahead of Friday's trade deadline, he figures to remain in a bottom-six role.