Tanev scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Tanev collected a puck in his own zone and raced up the left-wing side, snapping a shot past Collin Delia to tie the game at 2-2 at 5:07 of the second period. This was Tanev's first shorthanded point of the season, though he's had plenty of chances on odd-man rushes and breakaways throughout the campaign. He's up to 16 goals, 35 points, 110 shots, 180 hits and a plus-21 rating through 77 outings overall.