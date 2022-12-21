Tanev scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2, doled out two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Tanev did a little bit of nearly everything. He also had a penalty shot denied after earning it while killing a penalty. The winger has a goal and three assists in his last five outings, and he's up to five goals, 15 points, 48 shots, 80 hits, 32 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 31 appearances this season, matching his point total from 30 contests last year.