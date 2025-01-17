Tanev (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Jets.
Tanev logged 13:14 of ice time versus the Penguins on Tuesday, so his illness is a fairly new development. It's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play at home Saturday against the Kings. Tye Kartye will replace Tanev in the lineup Thursday.
