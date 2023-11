Dumoulin notched an assist in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Dumoulin snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper on Eeli Tolvanen's first of two goals in the third period. Offense remains sparse for Dumoulin, who has five points over 21 appearances. He's added 18 shots on net, 16 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while playing on the third pairing. Despite the limited role and mediocre scoring, Dumoulin is not at risk of losing his place in the lineup to Jaycob Megna.