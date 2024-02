Dumoulin registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Dumoulin played in his 600th career game Thursday, and he celebrated by setting up Justin Schultz's second-period goal, which was the game-winner. He's never been a huge scorer -- Dumoulin has 151 points in his career. He's been fairly quiet with 12 points, 44 shots on net, 54 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 54 appearances in 2023-24, playing mainly on the third pairing.