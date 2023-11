Dumoulin scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Dumoulin provided a quick response just 24 seconds after Roman Josi tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. This was Dumoulin's second straight game with a goal after he scored just once with the Penguins in 2022-23. The 32-year-old is up to four points, nine shots on net, 15 blocked shots, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances.