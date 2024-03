Dumoulin notched an assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Dumoulin snapped a 10-game point drought with his helper on Jordan Eberle's first-period tally. The 32-year-old Dumoulin has filled in on the top pairing while Vince Dunn (upper body) is out of the lineup. Dumoulin has 13 points, 55 shots on net, 61 hits, 66 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 65 appearances, doing little to earn fantasy interest in most formats.