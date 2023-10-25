Dumoulin notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Dumoulin has an assist in each of his last two contests. The 32-year-old defenseman has been solid in a third-pairing role, and Jaycob Megna has not yet threatened his playing time. Dumoulin has picked up nine blocked shots, seven hits, four shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating through seven appearances.