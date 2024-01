Dumoulin notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Dumoulin snapped an eight-game point drought with his helper. The 32-year-old has seen steady time on the third pairing this season, but he's likely on notice with Ryker Evans accompanying the Kraken on their current road trip. Dumoulin has produced seven points, 28 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-1 rating over 39 outings this season.