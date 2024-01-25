Dumoulin notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dumoulin broke a four-game slump with a primary assist on Brandon Tanev's second-period marker. With four points in January, Dumoulin has enjoyed his most productive month of the season. The 32-year-old is at 10 points, 34 shots on net, 40 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 46 outings. He'll need to stay sharp at both ends of the ice to avoid losing playing time to Ryker Evans.