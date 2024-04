Dumoulin scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

This was Dumoulin's first goal in 26 games, and he had just two assists over that span. The 32-year-old defenseman offers next to nothing on offense, and with the Kraken officially eliminated from playoff contention, it's possible he could get rested at times. He has five goals, 14 points, 60 shots on net, 68 hits, 72 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 73 appearances in a third-pairing role.