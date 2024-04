Dumoulin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Dumoulin has a goal and an assist over his last two outings after posting just one helper across the previous 18 games. The 32-year-old was called up for top-four minutes since Adam Larsson (personal) and Vince Dunn (undisclosed) were out Friday. Dumoulin has 15 points, 62 shots on net, 69 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 74 contests.