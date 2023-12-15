Dumoulin notched an assist and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dumoulin snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 32-year-old was scratched Dec. 9, shortly after the call-up of Ryker Evans, but Justin Schultz's (upper body) absence has allowed Dumoulin to remain in the lineup recently. Things could get crowded when the Kraken's defense is fully healthy. Dumoulin hasn't exactly impressed with six points, 22 shots on net, 25 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 30 appearances in his first year with Seattle.