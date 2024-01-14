Dumoulin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dumoulin's goal came out of a cannon at 8:28 of the third period, snuffing out any hope Columbus had for a comeback. Dumoulin has three points over his last two games, matching his total from the previous 28 contests. For the season, the defenseman is at nine points, 30 shots on net, 31 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 41 appearances. He's holding onto a third-pairing spot, and with the Kraken winning, it's unlikely Ryker Evans will get a chance to pry it away from Dumoulin any time soon.