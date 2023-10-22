Dumoulin posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Dumoulin set up defense partner Justin Schultz's tally at 8:41 of the first period. The helper was Dumoulin's first point in six games in his first year with the Kraken. The 32-year-old blueliner has added seven hits, nine blocked shots, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating. After being Kris Letang's regular partner for years in Pittsburgh, Dumoulin has seen a drastically reduced role in Seattle.