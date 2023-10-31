Dumoulin found the back of the net in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

It was Dumoulin's first goal and third point in 10 contests in 2023-24. His marker Monday put the Kraken on the board at 12:08 of the opening period. Dumoulin had a goal and 25 points in 82 contests last season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him decline offensively this year. He averaged 20:38 of ice time with Pittsburgh last year and received just 15:50 per contest through his first nine outings with Seattle this campaign.