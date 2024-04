Dumoulin scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Dumoulin has found an unexpected scoring touch with two goals and an assist over his last four contests. He has seen a larger role with Vince Dunn (upper body) sidelined, but Dumoulin remains on the Kraken's third pairing. The 32-year-old is up to a career-high six goals with 10 assists, 67 shots on net, 70 hits, 74 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 76 appearances this season.