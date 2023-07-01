Dumoulin signed a two-year, $6.3 million contract with Seattle on Saturday, according to PuckPedia.
Dumoulin had spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Penguins, scoring a goal and adding 24 assists in 82 regular-season games in 2022-23. He will likely play on the third unit for the Kraken next season.
