Dumoulin scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Dumoulin tied the game at 1-1 in the first period with his second goal and fifth point over the last nine games. The 32-year-old hasn't found a ton of success this season, but he's been solid on the third pairing lately. Overall, the defenseman has four goals -- one off his career high -- with seven assists, 37 shots on net, 41 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 47 appearances.