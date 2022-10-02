site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kraken's Brogan Rafferty: Waived by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rafferty was placed on waivers Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Rafferty has just three games of NHL experience since the start of the 2018-19 campaign. Expect the 27-year-old defenseman to spend most of the year at the AHL level.
