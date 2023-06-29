Price was selected 84th overall by the Kraken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Price's development has gone as well as possible since being the No. 30 overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. He generated plenty of secondary offense for Kelowna (5G, 40P in 65GP), in addition to playing for Canada at the World U18's, where his play was up and down. Price has no noticeable weaknesses in his game, but no single high-end skill to fall back upon in the event of trouble, either. It's possible he may be nothing more than a good two-way junior defenseman, but as a late August birthday, Price is one of the draft's younger players, giving him a bit more runway in terms of development.