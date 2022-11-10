Fleury has yet to appear in a game for the Kraken this season.

Fleury was expected to compete with Will Borgen for the last defenseman spot in the lineup. So far, it's been all Borgen, with the 23-year-old Fleury instead watching from the press box. Head coach Dave Hakstol has had little reason to shuffle the lineup -- the Kraken are allowing only 2.93 goals and 27.5 shots per game, indicating they've cleaned up both the defensive and goaltending woes that doomed their inaugural season. Fleury could get his first chance to play Friday versus the Wild if Jamie Oleksiak (undisclosed) can't suit up.