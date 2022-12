Fleury logged four hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Tuesday marked Fleury's fifth game of the year, and he got to play against his older brother, Haydn Fleury. The younger Fleury's set for an increase in playing time with Jamie Oleksiak (suspension) and Justin Schultz (upper body) unavailable, though it could still be a short burst of action. Through five appearances, Fleury has 12 hits, five blocked shots, five shots on goal and a minus-1 rating, and he has yet to log a point.