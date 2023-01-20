Fleury registered an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

This was Fleury's first game since Dec. 15, as he stepped in for Justin Schultz (undisclosed). Fleury's only other point in his 57 NHL appearances was a goal he scored for the Canadiens in the 2019-20 campaign. The defenseman has contributed six shots on net, 17 hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through seven outings this season, and his spot in the lineup should be fairly secure while Schultz is out.