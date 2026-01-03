Fleury scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Fleury netted his first goal since the 2019-20 campaign with the Canadiens. He's been in the Kraken organization since the team's expansion draft in July of 2021, and this was his first goal in a Seattle uniform. In total, he has a career-best two points through nine outings this season and a total of four points across 45 appearances for the Kraken. He'll likely get a chance to play regularly while Brandon Montour (hand) is out, though Josh Mahura could push him for playing time as well.